US reports 80,000 new Covid cases daily

Fox News reports that there are now 80,000 new cases of Covid a day reported in the US, the highest ever, with daily reported deaths up 10% over last week.
When cases rise, mortality rates often do as well, according to experts. Deaths are a lagging indicator — that is, it generally takes a few weeks for people to sicken and die from the coronavirus. Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a mortality spike in connection with a global spike in virus cases.
Airlines are offering free of charge Covid tests on international flights. The disease is hitting Europe harder than ever; France and Germany have locked down in the hopes of heading off a deadly winter wave. Britain reported 100,000 new cases in a day, but is sticking to its incomprehensible system of tiered controls. Russia reported its worst day yet for new cases.
Time to start doomshopping again!