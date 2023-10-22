Laugh or cry at the worst medical takes ever put to text

If there's one thing I love, it's niche, themed Twitter (or, sigh, X) accounts. One of the most egregious is the Bad Medical Takes account, which collects and showcases some of the worst medical assertions out there, whether it be from Qanon pseudoscientists, antivaxxers, or random unaffiliated morons.

The account's pinned post sums up its mission statement far better than I ever could:

If you haven't reached your capacity of this kind of thing by living through the pandemic, this page is absolutely worth a scroll through- just try not to lose all faith in humanity in the process.