For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

Kanye West's 40th birthday present to his wife Kim Kardashian was a hologram of her dead father. According to TMZ, "Kanye spent a lot of time in the studio pouring over old video and audio of Robert to bring the vision to life, and AI was used to finish off the project, which Kanye started in early September."

Rumor has it that the hologram will live at the couple's new home in… the Uncanny Valley.