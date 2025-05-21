Official-looking release forms for unfinished projects

The Unfinished Projects Release Forms booklet provides slips (and carbon copies, for your or others' records) permitting one to emotionally let go of an incomplete project. [via Matt Round]

Have you ever worked on a creative project for a long time, and realized you can't continue anymore? Maybe it's too expensive to finish, not fun anymore, or the moment has passed. This two-part carbonless form walks you through the process of emotionally letting go of your unfinished project, but still acknowledge that your work matters.

The slips are 8.5" by 5.5" and come in a pack of 10 for $18. Pairs well with the "You can do anything but not everything" sign.

