Say "Merry Covid-Christmas" with this 2020 Santa ornament

Santa's got a sack full of safety in this 2020 "keepsake" ornament ($10). Because nothing says "Merry Covid-Christmas" during a pandemic than the gifts of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, toilet paper, and masks.
Our Quarantine Christmas Ornament is a good way to commemorate 2020 of social distancing and quarantine! Exquisite and lovely Santa, special elements. Bring a smile on your face and brighten your holiday season.
images via Timepasts