These noise-cancelling wireless headphones have a world of extra features — and they're over 25% off

Headphone quality often comes down to that old axiom of consumerism — you get what you pay for. When you try to cheap out and get a $20 pair of over-ear headphones while premium brands sell for $150 to $200…well, there's a better than decent chance that your cut-rate tech won't have great sound, won't have the features you want, and definitely won't stand up to the rigors of the everyday world to live a long, productive life.

Your best advice is to spot a quality pair at a good price, then wait for the inevitable sale that makes a good deal into a great one. That's the moment right now for the Drive ANC1000 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones from Naztech.

Drivers are the heart of any serious headphone build and the Drive ANC1000 has a solid engine under its hood in a pair of powerful 40mm neodymium drivers, serving up studio-quality audio with thunderous bass, detailed mids and sparkling highs for a balanced soundscape.

Of course, the crystal clear sound can't reach its full heights with constant interruption from the world outside. With Naztech's patented NoiseHush technology, these headphones measure and counteract distracting ambient noise in real-time, allowing for a truly immersive sound. Just flip a switch and the noise fades so the music can come burst through unimpeded.

The ANC1000s come with built-in controls for quickly navigating your playlist as well as making and receiving calls, all directly from the ear cup. Speaking of phone calls, these headphones also come with a four-microphone array, two on each ear cup, actively working to filter out wind and background noise to ensure your voice sounds crisp and clear.

There's also a definite emphasis on long-term listening here as well with the ANC1000s sporting a comfortable, protective ear design, an adjustable padded headband and EZ-fold engineering to make the whole thing a lot more travel-friendly.

With up to 30 hours of playback time, you probably won't be scrambling for charges a lot, but this unit also has a quick charge mode that will quickly get you up to three hours of power on a single 10-minute charge.

The Drive ANC1000 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones retail for $129, but right now, you can save over 25 percent off that price and get these for only $94.99.

Prices are subject to change.

