Dr. Frank-n-Furter and his faithful handyman, Riff Raff, unveil the new Adabox Halloween edition

Adabox is the subscription box of microcontrollers and add-on boards, electronics, and other cool goodies that our friends at Adafruit Industries curate each quarter. The latest release, Adabox 16, is their Halloween edition. This edition is centered on their MatrixPortal M4 CircuitPython-powered RGB internet matrix controller board and a 64 x 32 RGB matrix display.

The kit, called the AdaBox Pixel Show, is an homage to The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Adafruit's John Edgar Park does the above unboxing as two characters from the film, Riff Raff and an absolutely spot-on Dr. Frank-n-Furter.

If you're a fan of John's or a regular viewer of his wonderful how-to videos and live streams that he does for Adafruit, you have to see him strut his fishnets in this very revealing kit reveal. Au chante!