Of the many social activities that covid has taken from us this year, Halloween is an especially bitter pill to swallow. If you're looking for virus-free thrills from the safety of your couch this weekend, the folks at Filmbot have put together an excellent Halloween movie marathon. The line-up features Wes Craven's classic The Hills Have Eyes (loosely based on the legend of cannibal Sawney Bean), followed by Dario Argento's Deep Red (with awesome soundtrack by Goblin), and wraps up with the creepiest cult movie ever to feature a flying orb, Phantasm. Fantasy artist Skinner gives Svengoolie a run for his money as the host of this triple feature, offering Elvira-worthy skits and one-liners in between shows.
Enjoy an old school Halloween horror marathon hosted by artist Skinner.
