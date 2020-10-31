'They don't catch it,' lies Trump on kids and COVID

"They don't catch it," lied impeached president Donald Trump just now, about children getting COVID.

Speaking on the campaign trail just days before the Election Day, Trump demanded that all schools in the United States be open for in-person classes, and all children now learning at home should go to those in-person classes.

Trump erroneously said that all kids "have great immune systems," citing son Barron recovering from COVID in minutes, which is an obvious lie, and manifestly preposterous.

Coronavirus and human immune systems don't work like that.

