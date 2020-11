If Trump or his enablers attempt to claim victory before the voting results are in, Twitter says it will tag the tweets with a warning label.

"We'll consider a result official when announced by a state election official," it said, "or when calls are made by at least two of the below national news outlets that have dedicated, independent election decision desks: @ABC @AP @CBSNews @CNN @DecisionDeskHQ @FoxNews @NBCNews"