As anti-lockdown protests broke out in Barcelona last week, busker pianolitopeter played on. The song is "Eternal Flame" by the Bangles from their album Everything (1988).
Street pianist plays on as Barcelona ignites with protests
- barcelona
- busking
- music
- protests
