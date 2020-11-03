These Shark Tank backed moldable earplugs can preserve your hearing, your sleep, and your sanity

We live in a noisy, noisy world. From leaf-blowers to traffic to raucous stadium-sized sporting events or concerts, we are almost constantly enveloped in a cacophony of sound.

And believe it — that noise is already doing a serious number on your ears. About 40 million Americans in their 20s through their 60s have noise-induced hearing loss. In case you think they all work on a tarmac or a racetrack, more than half of them don't work in noisy jobs. And despite those alarming numbers, about 70 percent of those regularly exposed to loud noises don't take any precautions to protect themselves or their hearing.

Vibes thinks that needs to change. Whether you want to shield your ears from a wall of amplifiers or just sleep through the night next to your snoring partner, their Vibes Moldable Silicone Earplugs are a safe, effective means of blocking out the noise.

Made with ultra-soft BPA-free hypoallergenic silicone gel putty, this six-pack of plugs are about as easy as they come to use. Just roll each earplug into a ball until it's warm. Then put the warm earplug into your outer ear canal and flatten it until you've got a good seal.

Customized to fit small, medium, and large ear canals for adults and kids alike, these plugs bring down surrounding sound by about 32dB, which can make all the difference when 85dB is the approximately level when noise can start causing hearing damage.

Each Vibe earplug is reusable, can be stored in their free carrying case, and cleans up easily with a little soap and water.

Low profile without putting pressure on the ear, these plugs are great for loud, noisy events as well as more everyday sounds like snoring, airplanes, motorcycles, industrial noise and more. From helping you sleep through the night, to studying, traveling or working in quiet, these earplugs will do the trick.

Six pairs of Vibes Moldable Silicone Earplugs are usually $19, but with the current deal, you can save almost 25 percent and get the full package now for only $14.99.

