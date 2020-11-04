Doctor paid $41,000 for Aladdin's Lamp, thinks he may have been conned

Police in Uttar Pradesh, India arrested two men who allegedly ripped off physician LA Khan by selling him "Aladdin's Lamp" for around US$41,000. According to the physician, the men even summoned the genie who lives inside the lamp. "I later realised (one of) the accused was dressing up as 'Aladdin'," Khan told NDTV:

"I started visiting their home to treat the supposed mother. The visits continued for over a month. Gradually they started telling me about a baba (godman) whom they claimed also visited their home. They started brainwashing me and asked me to meet this baba," Dr Khan said in his complaint.

The doctor said he met the godman "who seemed to perform such rituals"[…]

"We have found that the same men went to other homes in the city too and cheated many families in the name of 'tantra vidya'. We have found the involvement of three people so far. Two have been arrested. A woman is on the run," Amit Rai, a senior Meerut police official, said.