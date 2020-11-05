Steve Bannon calls for beheading Dr. Fauci and FBI Director Wray

Steve Bannon says if Trump is elected to a second term he should behead Dr. Fauci and FBI Director Wray and put their heads on pikes as a warning to other federal bureaucrats who don't pay blind fealty to him.
