The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special!

If, like me, the title of this video makes you think that someone recreated the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special in Lego, you will be disappointed. As was I.
To make you feel a little better:
The season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian, "The Marshall," saw Mando returning once again to Tatooine, where he teamed up with Timothy Olyphant's Sexy Beard In Second Hand Boba Fett armor to convince some Tusken Raiders to help them kill a Krayt dragon. Mando had previously interacted with some Tusken Raiders in the season 1… READ THE REST
Okay so it's not a elegantly crafted used of Kyber crystals, and more of a hyper-focused propane torch. But still. At least you can customize blade colors with it! As Nerdist points out, it's more akin to the canonical Mustafarian Proto-Sabers. That's a start though! READ THE REST
Star Wars Squadrons, the latest Star Wars space combat flight simulator is here and almost everything I have ever wanted in a video game or a career. Months ago, early in the pandemic, one of my BFFs convinced me to buy an Oculus Quest. She and her community of friends had been building some interesting… READ THE REST
