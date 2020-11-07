The Bakblade is a quick, easy answer to eliminating all your back hair problems

There's no getting around it. Humans are hairy creatures. In fact, some of us are incredibly hairy creatures.

While men with full, luscious heads of hair are deemed attractive and sexy, guys with an excess of back hair are not judged as kindly. No, guys with even a trace of noticeable hair growth on their back often get treated like Quasimodo skulking through Notre Dame.

For those guys, it's only a matter of time until the inevitable question, "So, have you ever thought about waxing?"

There are some options before the unlucky reach that painful point, however. The Bakblade 2.0 Plus DIY Back Hair Removal and Body Shaver is one of those options, a unique personal grooming tool that just might short circuit some of those embarrassing questions about why you're wearing a sweater at the beach.

One look at this unique tool shows it's ready to attack unsightly hair in its toughest, most unreachable areas. While it almost looks like a backscratcher, it's actually equipped with patented DRYglide blades, allowing the Bakblade to serve up a clean, smooth, stubble-free shave across your back. That pursuit is aided by the S-shaped ergonomically considered designs providing a full range of motion so users can get anywhere and everywhere needed to sweep that hair away.

The Bakblade works in wet or dry conditions, featuring easily interchangeable blade cartridges that can make short work of even densely packed hair forests. From the upper back to the shoulders to that tough to reach lower back area, the Bakblade can get there, all without leaving the entire area a nicked, cut-up mess.

Amazon users have given the Bakblade 2.0 a ringing seal of approval, logging a collected 4.3 out of 5 star rating from more than 10,000 customer reviews.

Right now, the Bakblade 2.0 Plus DIY Back Hair Removal and Body Shaver is also available at a big savings on the regular price. Regularly $39, it's now on sale for 40 percent off, cutting your total down to only $23.99.

Prices are subject to change.