26 of the best lightning cable deals for charging your Apple devices

While its sales figures remain shrouded in mystery, it's safe to say there are loads and loads of iPhone 12 phones currently being purchased by owners worldwide. And, while power adapters and headphones are no longer part of the standard accessories that arrive with a new iPhone, that power cord is still tucked away inside that Apple box.

But we all know that one cord is never, ever enough. From your desk, to your car, to the couch, to your bedside table, to your travel bag, power cords are needed in so many places. So having a backup…or two…or more, on-hand is never a bad idea.

Check out these current deals on more than two dozen lightning cables and other power connectors to keep all your Apple devices charged and ready for use.

The Apple Basics

Straight from Apple, you can be sure that these cables are 100% compatible with your devices, since they all came from the same place. Available in varying lengths, these USB 2.0 cables connect your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connectors to your computer's USB port for syncing and charging, or to the Apple USB Power Adapter for convenient charging from a wall outlet. Whether you want a short cable to connect to your laptop, one that's 6 feet long to stretch almost anywhere, or a multi-pack, they're all on sale now.

Made For Protection

For those who don't trust the long-term durability of the usual rubber-coated Lightning cables, there are options that provide a little more protection, all for under $15. You can look for cords with extra layers of durability, like the anodized stainless steel exoskeleton wrapped around the Plugies Curves Stainless Steel Zinc Alloy Cable ($7.99; originally $25). Or, you can go with the more flexible nylon sheathing covering this Nylon Braided iPhone Lightning Cable ($9.99; originally $15), which also features a Kevlar fiber core and precision laser welding.

Since the junction between the cable and the metal head is a common fracture point for any charging cord, the MOS Spring Lightning Cable (3ft) ($12.99; originally $15) protects that particular stress zone with a unique carbon-blackened steel spring that adds strain relief to this MFI-certified connector.

Sometimes, avoiding snarls and knots in your cables is enough to keep them in tip-top shape. The Crave 4Ft Apple MFi to USB Cable ($14.99; originally $19) does just that, as the tangle-proof nylon ensures you never bend, twist, or break your cable if you're in a hurry and heading out the door. Plus, the MFI connector detects your device's power requirements and protects against overcharging and power surges.

Not every Lightning cable connects to a standard USB 2.0 source. If you're plugging into a power battery or another non-standard interface, the ZeroLemon MFi-Certified 6.4Ft USB-C PD to Lightning Cable ($13.99; originally $16) sports a USB-C head to facilitate its high-flow capacity. Not only can it push a compatible device from zero to 50% power in just 30 minutes, its ample 6.4-foot length can help you charge comfortably in most locations.

If you're looking for versatility, go with the Triton 3-in-1 Cable ($9.99; originally $29), where users have built-in connectors that provide options for USB-A, USB-C and even microUSB linkups. The braided jacket ensures the cable won't tear, and its high speed charging capabilities can fuel your devices at up to 50% faster.

A little something extra

If you're willing to push your price-point up to $25, there are some cord options with even more possibilities. The Sync and Charge Jolt MFi Lightning Cable ($24.95; originally $29) not only features dual sync and charge functionality, easy charging, and data transferring, and even MFI certification, it is also a lengthy 5 feet long.

But, if you're talking long cable lengths, you have to consider this 10-Ft Cloth MFi-Certified Lightning Cable ($14.99; originally $39). You read that right–10 feet! Made with tangle-resistant cloth fiber, you'll have all the flexibility and convenience that 10 feet of MFi-certified Lightning cable can provide.

Speaking of flexibility, the Logiix Sync and Charge Anti-Stress MFi Lightning Cable ($21.95; originally $24) is designed with a reinforced flexible encasing to relieve stress on the cable. That should help make sure this cable doesn't fall prey to ugly breakage or the fraying that kills so many power cords.

Of course, sometimes something extra just amounts to extra, reinforced strength. That's the case with the ZinCable Ultra-Strong MFi-Certified Lightning Cable ($19.99; originally $24), featuring scratch-resistant connectors made from super-strong zinc alloy and a high-speed wire, with reinforced stress points and a strain-resistant core that screams both crazy-fast and crazy-strong.

Strength is also the name of the game for the GO-TOUGH Reinforced MFi Lightning Cable ($24.99; originally $29). Made from heavy-duty PET-reinforced cable with reinforced stress points for reduced fraying, this 6.5-foot connector has the enhanced durability to keep delivering for the long-haul.

If you need a cable that will sync to any device you've got, the CharbyEdge Pro 6-in-1 Universal Cable ($24.99; originally $30) might be your best bet. With its multiple adapters, this cable can connect in up to six different configurations, including connectors for any Apple, USB-C, or Android devices with any USB-A and USB-C ports.

Multi-packs

When one quality cord isn't enough, load up on a multi-pack to have you covered from all angles, like this 3-pack of JunoPower Kaebo Braided Anti-Tear Charging Cables ($13.99; originally $29). Wrapped in a web of highly durable nylon cloth with aluminum adapter heads, these Kaebo cords are designed to hold up longer than the average Lightning cable.

Weathering the storms of everyday use is also the calling card for this Chargeworx NYLOTuff 6Ft MFi Lightning Cable 2-Pack ($27.99; originally $39). With special twisted braiding, NYLOTuff is guaranteed to be strong and durable for long-term use, along with premium metal for fast charging and seamless syncing with devices. The 6-foot length adds a bonus of having a long cord for you to use it anywhere.

The 3ft Magnetic Fidget Cable 3-Pack ($46.99; originally $54) uses magnets to keep the cables tightly coiled so they never end up sprawling all over your desks or tables. The super high-strength magnets keep the cables in check until a gentle tug pulls out the length you need. They even work as pretty satisfying fidget toys, too.

Piston

Whether you want to go short and durable, long and durable, or even longer and even more durable, Piston has all of your options. From the Mini, which is just under a foot, to the 5-footer, Piston cables all have ultra-slim aluminum connectors and tangle-free braided cords for extended life. Additionally, the 10-foot Connect XL even sports a 90-degree anti-stress connector that helps protect the cord from breaking or fraying.

Incipio

Ideal for travel, Incipio cables are not only Apple-certified, but offer a flexible, tangle-free way to charge and sync your iOS devices. Plus, you can go with either white or black varieties, depending on what works best with your current accessories. Style should never be overlooked, even in connector cables.

