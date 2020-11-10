Watch this head-stabilized video of a champion hurdler

Grant Holloway is the world champion in the 110 meter hurdles. Watch the fascinating video above in which his head is digitally stabilized. From Kottke:

In this view, you can clearly see how expert hurdlers don't jump their whole bodies over the hurdle (like Super Mario or something) — it's more that they just bring their lower bodies up over the hurdles while their heads & shoulders remain more or less the same height from the ground. There's hardly any lateral motion either — very little wasted energy here.