Bizarre and brutal bull-riding collision somehow didn't result in injuries (video)

Over the weekend, the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) crew stampeded into St. Louis, Missouri for the Unleash The Beast tour and competition. Fortunately nobody, and no bulls, suffered major injuries or died as a result. That's a surprise when you look at the video below of a bull named Doze You Down buck into a handstand (hoof-stand?) when the gate opens, slamming the rider João Ricardo Vieira into the metal structure.

"You've got to credit the athleticism of both Vieira and Doze You Down and as they each came out of that relatively unscathed," the announcer says.

(via DIGG)