Come on down to Mar a Lago, the White-House-in-Exile!

The two Tom the Dancing Bug books, Tom the Dancing Bug: Into the Trumpverse, and The Super-Fun-Pak Comix Reader, are now available. Information about the books, including how to order, and special offers here.

"Like a warm pet that leaps and rolls over before delivering a satiric bite."

-The Washington Post, on Into the Trumpverse

Memberships are now open for Tom the Dancing Bug's INNER HIVE. Join the team that makes Tom the Dancing Bug a reality, and get exclusive access to comics before they are published, sneak peeks, insider scoops, and lots of other stuff. JOIN TODAY.

FOLLOW @RubenBolling on the Twitters and a Face Book perhaps some Insta-grams, and even my/our MeWe.

READ more Tom the Dancing Bug comics on Boing Boing.

