The Raspberry Pi 400 is an $80 all-in-one keyboard computer. Plug it into a monitor and you've got a decent Linux computer. In this video, Howchoo unboxes one, puts it together and tears it down. These little computers are pretty amazing!
Here's an unboxing, teardown, and review of the new $80 Raspberry Pi 400 computer
- linux
- makers
- raspberry pi
