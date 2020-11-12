President-Elect Joe Biden recites "The Cure at Troy" by Seamus Heaney

"Hope and history rhyme" has been a recurring motif throughout the Presidential campaign of former Vice President, now Presidential-Elect Joe Biden. The words come from The Cure At Troy, a famous translation of Sophocles' Philoctetes by Irish poet Seamus Heaney.

History says, Don't hope

On this side of the grave.

But then, once in a lifetime

The longed-for tidal wave

Of justice can rise up,

And hope and history rhyme.

You can hear Biden recite the relevant verses in the video above.

Biden's Irish-American background has been widely celebrated across the Atlantic. The Irish public broadcasting network Raidió Teilifís Éireann signed off with a reference to Biden's Heaney affections over the weekend. The Irish-language network TG4 also had some fun with Biden. ("Uachtarán" is Irish for "President," but "Uachtar reoite" is "Ice cream.")

Uachtar reoite Joe Biden 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EhlIak3lZd — TG4TV (@TG4TV) November 8, 2020

A BBC video clip (date unknown) also began circulating after the announcement of Biden as the presumptive winner of the 2020 US Presidential Election. "A quick word for the BBC?" asks a correspondent, to which Biden cheekily replies, "BBC? I'm Irish."

Image: Official White House Photo by David Lienemann