Biden hits Trump with the truth: "Donald Trump is weak and desperate"

"American deserves better than a feeble, confused, and tired Donald Trump." closed out a Biden campaign social media message that humiliates the Republican candidate.

Biden's campaign looks like it is having fun slapping Donald Trump around. Criticizing him "both as a man and a candidate," this latest missive pulls no punches. In a few short sentences, Biden batters Trump with a litany of shit going wrong for the orange dimwit.

It is baffling that people are enthusiastic to see Trump in power again.