Biden hits Trump with the truth: "Donald Trump is weak and desperate"

"American deserves better than a feeble, confused, and tired Donald Trump." closed out a Biden campaign social media message that humiliates the Republican candidate.
Biden's campaign looks like it is having fun slapping Donald Trump around. Criticizing him "both as a man and a candidate," this latest missive pulls no punches. In a few short sentences, Biden batters Trump with a litany of shit going wrong for the orange dimwit.
It is baffling that people are enthusiastic to see Trump in power again.
The Biden campaign's statement comes a day after Biden mocked Trump for crowing about supposedly winning his golf club's championship. "It is my great honor to be at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach tonight, AWARDS NIGHT, to receive THE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY & THE SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY," the former president wrote on Sunday. "I WON BOTH!"
"Congratulations, Donald," Biden replied. "Quite the accomplishment."Rolling Stone