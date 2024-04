President Biden is earning laughs with jokes that hit Donald Trump in the gut.

As Trump's only going concern continues to spiral, and the prospect of a criminal conviction looms, President Biden took a moment to point out that Trump's tax plans for the rich may soon not apply to Trump. The Orange Menace still seems unable to post a bond in his real estate fraud judgment, and is living a life pretty much funded by donors.

