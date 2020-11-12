RNC Chief of Staff Richard Walters tests positive for COVID-19

Xeni Jardin
Richard Walters, RNC Chief of Staff

Earlier today we learned that Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski has tested positive for coronavirus. Now, RNC Chief of Staff Richard Walters has also tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, various news organizations have confirmed. An RNC official says they are "following CDC guidelines and notifying staff who came into contact with him."

