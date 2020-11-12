The pros and cons of pet foxes

In about 15 US states, it is legal to own native species of foxes as a pets. Exotic foxes may have different rules. While a fox may look like a cute pet, there's a difference between a socialized animal and a domesticated animal. There are two pretty good online discussions by long-term fox owners.

Bottom line: they are very noisy, often smelly, and are prone to bouts of insanity. There are good ones, but plenty of not good ones, according to one owner.

Image: YouTube / Stanley "Dirt Monkey" Genadek