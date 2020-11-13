Nude man crashes car into grocery store, is arrested after later running naked through senior home

A naked man has been arrested in Montana after crashing his vehicle into a grocery store. No one was injured. Police say he showed signs of drug impairment at the time of his arrest.

Police say the man crashed his car into the store, fled the scene, and was later arrested after he ran nude through a nearby retirement home.

From AP:

The suspect was transported to a local hospital for non-injury medical issues on Thursday and is expected to be booked after he is medically cleared. Columbia Falls Police Chief Clint Peters said his department will identify the suspect when he is booked into jail. Peters said he expects the man will face numerous charges, the Daily Inter Lake reported. Witnesses described the driver as approximately 40 to 50 years old with dark hair and a mustache or beard. The man is accused of driving through the front doors of a Super 1 Foods in Columbia Falls Thursday night and continuing to drive through the store before turning around and driving out the way he had entered, police said.

