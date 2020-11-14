Australian drones monitor beaches, and not just for sharks

Shark-detecting drones have been commonplace over Australian beaches for a while now. The same skyward technology is now spying for large groups of people. As the summer season ramps up down under local officials want to minimize any COVID-19 super spreader crowds.

The drone surveillance cameras will transmit video to the authorities who will act when numbers are deemed too high for virus safety protocols. Surf lifesaver pilots will operate the drones, the same pilots who keep an eye out for those evil, jerky sharks along the coast who like to eat people.

Drones at the ready: Northern Beaches Council will have eyes in the sky to ensure Covid rules are kept this summer pic.twitter.com/mF3mrBYQwj — Emily Cadman (@ecadman) November 13, 2020

Trying to have a huge Australian beach rager? Beat it. Flying robot is gonna rat you out.