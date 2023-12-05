FBI Director Christopher Wray went to Capitol Hill today, warning Congress members of the "devastating" consequences should they fail to reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a warrantless surveillance program it has habitually abused to spy on Americans.

However, some Democrats and Republicans say they want to reform Section 702, so that the FBI must obtain a warrant before searching for information about Americans and others inside the U.S. FBI Director Christopher Wray and Biden administration officials argue that this would be legally unnecessary and could impede the FBI's ability to quickly respond to national security threats, reports ABC News.

Why is Wray saying a provision to require a warrant when spying on U.S. citizens is "unnecessary?" Because, whether or not Congress renews the act, the FBI will go on its merry way, illegally eavesdropping on Americans with zero repercussions. In other words, Wray was just making a courtesy visit.