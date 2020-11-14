Sale on the Voyager Golden Record 3xLP box set and The Family Acid: California psychedelic photobook!

After producing the Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition, my buddy Tim Daly and I launched a record/book label, Ozma Records, to publish creative works at the intersection of science, art, music, and consciousness. This weekend, we're having a special holiday sale on all of our releases! You can save 15% on the Voyager Golden Record 3xLP Box Set and the limited psychedelic photobook The Family Acid: California!

Voyager Golden Record 3xLP Box Set



In 1977, NASA launched two spacecraft, Voyager 1 and 2, on a grand tour of the solar system and into the mysteries of interstellar space. Attached to each of these probes is a golden phonograph record containing a message for any extraterrestrial intelligence that might encounter it, perhaps billions of years from now. Experience the Voyager Record the way it was meant to be played.



• Three translucent gold 140 gram vinyl LPs, containing all of the original Voyager Record audio, in poly-lined paper sleeves

• Three heavyweight jackets, gold ink on black

• Full-color 96-page softcover book containing all images included on the original Voyager Interstellar Record, gallery of images transmitted back from the Voyager probes, and a new essay by Timothy Ferris, producer of the original golden record

• Gold foil print of Voyager Golden Record cover diagram, archival paper, 12" x 12"

• Voyager trajectories turntable slipmat, gold on black felt

• Full-color plastic digital download card for all audio of the Voyager Golden Record (MP3 or FLAC formats)

• Housed in a deluxe record box with pull-ribbon, gold ink on black

• Includes free Voyager Golden Record diagram pin!

The Family Acid: California Photobook + Blotter Print



For more than 50 years, photographer Roger Steffens has explored the electric arteries of the counterculture, embracing mind-expanding experiences, deep social connection, and unadulterated fun at every turn. Think of this book as a family album belonging to a very unconventional family exploring the visionary state they call home. This specially-priced package also includes the below photo print on LSD blotter paper (undipped). Both items also available separately.



• Full-color 192 page clothbound hardcover book

• Tipped-on cover photograph and foil stamping

• More than 200 images

• Detailed captions and original essays by Roger Steffens and Tim Page

• Double exposure photo printed on perforated LSD blotter paper (undipped), 6.25" x 10"

The sale ends Sunday night, November 15, at 11:59pm PST.



Happy holidays!