Outgoing president Trump today tweeted that president-elect Joe Biden won the election, claiming it was "rigged", then quickly backtracked by adding "I concede NOTHING" in another posting.

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn't even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

The tweets came as Trump ranted on the platform Sunday morning—a series of outright falsehoods and calls for violence that made a joke of the "this tweet is disputed" flags Twitter placed on almost every one.