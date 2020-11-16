Bigfoot spotted along roadside in Northern California

A wooden statue of Bigfoot was recovered by police after being seen along a road north of Santa Cruz, California last Thursday. Thieves grabbed the 4-foot tall wood carving from the Bigfoot Discovery Museum near Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park and relocated it.

Maybe it wasn't human thieves at all. Bigfoot, you know, the real one, might have moved it to prank the locals him/herself.

In the event that you need a little Sasquatch video action, because this post teased it too much, please enjoy the provided Animal Planet Finding Bigfoot footage: