The return of Tower Records

Tower Records, the iconic chain of killer record stores is back as an online retailer. The cultural powerhouse declared bankruptcy in 2006 and closed the doors of its physical stores, although the independent Japanese stores remain open. Now, the brand has relaunched with a solid Web site, a digital version of their Tower Pulse! magazine, and livestreamed events. (If you're not hip to Tower's place in cultural history, or even if you are, don't miss the terrific 2015 documentary "All Things Must Pass!" Trailer below.) From ABC7News:

The plan was to relaunch during the South by Southwest Music Festival and as pop-up shops. But, Danny Zeijdel, Tower Record's new CEO, said because of the pandemic, it is now an online store selling vinyl, cassettes and compact discs.

"That has been met with tremendous success, feedback," Zeijdel said, "A lot of people are so happy taking pictures of when they receive an order from Tower Records posting it on Instagram."