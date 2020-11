As predicted, CISA chief Chris Krebs was fired by outgoing president Donald Trump. And Trump did it by tweet, appending a bunch of garbage disinformation to the firing announcement. Twitter added a factchecking label.

Chris Krebs was fired over statements debunking disinformation Trump was spreading about 2020 election "voter fraud," for which there is no evidence.

Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomrorow. #Protect2020 — Chris Krebs (@C_C_Krebs) November 18, 2020

ICYMI: On allegations that election systems were manipulated, 59 election security experts all agree, "in every case of which we are aware, these claims either have been unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent." #Protect2020 https://t.co/Oj6NciYruD — Chris Krebs #Protect2020 (@CISAKrebs) November 17, 2020

Sasse: "Chris Krebs did a really good job — as state election officials all across the nation will tell you — and he obviously should not be fired." — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 18, 2020

House Homeland Committee Chairman @BennieGThompson:



"The President's decision to fire Director Krebs makes America less safe." pic.twitter.com/nnolRG80t6 — Hamed Aleaziz (@Haleaziz) November 18, 2020