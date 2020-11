When the news broke that Dolly Parton had quietly given a million dollars to Vanderbilt University back in April to fund COVID-19 vaccine research, which was used to help develop the Modern vaccine, Gretchen McCulloch of Wired wrote new lyrics to Parton's song "Jolene."

🎶 Your virus is beyond compare

With spikey bursts of auburn hair

That covid, that corona emerald green

Your lockdowns took up all the spring

Your bubbles soft like summer rain

The whole world waits alone for you

Vaccine 🎶 — Gretchen McCulloch (@GretchenAMcC) November 17, 2020

Ryan Cordell put the lyrics to music while his family slept.

I couldn't resist trying it immediately, though I had to sing a bit more quietly than I typically would—for this tune in particular—because my family's all asleep right now. But you can see it scans, good enough for country at least! pic.twitter.com/joQL29e7Uk — Ryan Cordell aka Ryan Cordrell (@ryancordell) November 17, 2020

There's now a version with captions.

[via Metafilter]