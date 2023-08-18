Listen to Dolly Parton joined by the surviving Beatles for a cover of "Let It Be"

The great Dolly Parton enlisted the last living Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, for a cover of the Fab Four's "Let It Be." Also featured on the track are Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood and guitarist Peter Frampton. The track appears on Parton's forthcoming album "Rockstar" that includes collaborations with the likes of Elton John, Debbie Harry, Stevie Nicks, Lizzo, and Pink.

According to CNN, Parton explains that "the cover originally had a different drummer who'd already recorded their part, but after McCartney recorded his vocals, 'We thought, well why don't we just replace the drummer with Ringo.'"

Yeah, why not.