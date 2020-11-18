Watch Grandpa Amu make a bamboo boat for his grandson

Grandpa Amu is a Chinese craftsman who is a big star in China for making toys and exquisite traditional items from bamboo.
Here he builds a Luban stool in the traditional style:
Image: YouTube / 阿木爷爷 Grandpa Amu
Grandpa Amu is a Chinese craftsman who is a big star in China for making toys and exquisite traditional items from bamboo.
Here he builds a Luban stool in the traditional style:
Image: YouTube / 阿木爷爷 Grandpa Amu
You can turn a film negative into an old-timey cyanotone print with a few chemicals and some printing media. Vinegar or other acidic substances can then be used to intensify the effect. Cyantotone printing was discovered in 1842. It creates a mildly photosensitive paper that can be exposed to light to create silhouettes and other… READ THE REST
Marina from Wild She Goes shows how to use ponderosa pine needles to make a pretty and functional basket, in the traditional style. She points to this amazing and inspirational site with elaborate and stunning examples of Native American basketry in a remarkable range. Image: YouTube / Wild She Goes READ THE REST
YouTuber Dollightful repurposes old toys into fun new ones. She was planning to turn an old doll into a dragon, but stopped mid-build to redo it as an amazing werewolf. Very detailed documentation of her creative process. Worth watching to the end for her delightfully scary stop motion and puppetry. Image: YouTube / Dollightful READ THE REST
Kitchen appliances and cooking tools are usually among the hottest doorbuster items every Black Friday. Unfortunately, there really aren't many doors to bust this year, due to COVID. However, cooking is eternal; so, despite the changes, deals are still flying fast and furious for a full assortment of air fryers, pressure cookers, and grills, all… READ THE REST
If you know a kid, then that means you might know a kid who wants a PS5 or an Xbox Series X. There's no question that the new next-generation gaming consoles are true marvels, but beyond playing games, there is another side of this activity that could fire up a kid's imagination or personal ingenuity… READ THE REST
Shopping for quality audio earbuds and headphones on a budget is frustrating, to say the least. With so many brands and models out there, it's tough to know which ones are worth your time and money. So before the holiday hype gets put into overdrive, we pulled together a few dozen quality wireless earbuds and… READ THE REST