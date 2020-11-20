Speaking to CNBC today, U.S. Treasury Secreatary Steven Mnuchin assured Americans that "We're working on mass distribution of the virus." The internet informs us that this was a slip of the tongue and he meant to say "vaccine."
Mnuchin: "We're working on mass distribution of the virus"
