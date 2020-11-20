Second-by-second forensic recreation of Beiruit explosion

At 20 minutes long, no time is wasted in this forensic reconstruction of August's massive explosion in Beirut. Footage of the fire and the detonation are carefully timestamped and positioned, the smoke plume studied by experts, and both the scene and the explosion modeled in 3D to determine exactly where, why and what happened. I was particularly struck by the fastidious recreation of the warehouse, right down to 243 individual bags of ammonium nitrate, determined by low-quality but unambigious footage from inside the building.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on August 4, an explosion devastated the port of Beirut, killing more than 200 people and injuring more than 6,500 others. Forensic Architecture was invited by the Egyptian online journal Mada Masr to review the available open source information, including videos, photographs and documents, to help provide an accurate 3D timeline and modeling of events.