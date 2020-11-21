Some things never go out of style, like pop music and being creeped out (turned on? I don't know your life) by prancing humanoid pink poodles. Hunx and his Punx frontman Seth Bogart teamed up with Canada's US Girls to create this fun remix of queer anthem "Boys Who Don't Wanna Be Boys" from the recently-released Men on the Verge of Nothing album. The video pays tribute to legendary choreographer and pop goddess Toni Basil's "You Gotta Problem" video from the '80s, proving that some things will always remain timeless.
Humanoid pink poodles camp it up in Seth Bogart's 'Boys Who Don't Wanna Be Boys' video
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- hunx and his punx
- music video
- poodles
- queer
- seth bogart
- Toni Basil
A wonderfully eerie stop-motion silent film about a ghost falling through the multiverse
Hallelujah the Hills are kind of indie rock institution in Boston, always finding new ways to bring experimental artistry to their post-punk sound. Case-in-point: over the course of 4 months in quarantine, lead singer Ryan Walsh decided to make a stop-motion music video for their song "The Memory Tree," from the band's recent album I'm… READ THE REST
Apple launches 24-hour streaming "music television" network that's definitely not the same as MTV
Variety reports: Apple has launched Apple Music TV, a free 24-hour curated livestream of popular music videos that will also include "exclusive new music videos and premiers, special curated music video blocks, and live shows and events as well as chart countdowns and guests," according to the announcement. Apple Music TV will be available to U.S. residents only… READ THE REST
This website will generate 90s music festivals for you
With every refresh, Monkeon's 90s Festival Generator creates random music festival lineups and posters. Every artist name links to archive footage of a live performance (if they played live in the UK during the 90s). Here's Mazzy Star playing live at the Scottish music festival T in the Park in 1996: READ THE REST
These vibrant colored pens are also ultra-powerful magnets–and a fidgeter's dream come true
Who doesn't want fun things to play with on their desk? The problem is that too many fun toys make it look like you're not doing any work. So, the trick is to find functional, seemingly innocent-looking items that can satisfy all your fidgety idle hand needs. If you need more useful, yet fun entertainment… READ THE REST
The PowerUp 4.0 attaches a computer brain to your paper plane
If you want to engage in some joy this holiday season, we have the perfect gift for your fun-loving family member, or even for yourself…you can now effectively turn paper airplanes into drones. For those who have spent countless hours meticulously folding aerodynamically pure paper planes that can slice through the air like a real… READ THE REST
StartMail privatizes your email with a level of security you might not have known you needed
For years, you've heard experts talk about having a solid VPN service to safeguard everything you do online. It's sound advice, especially when you consider what can happen if someone gains access to sensitive information, like your bank access details or online account logins. Yet, too often, we overlook the fragile state of our own… READ THE REST