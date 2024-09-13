"Face It, Tiger" is a power-pop banger about Spider-Man and MJ

"Face It, Tiger" is the newest single from the Roland High Life, the indie rock band I started with some friends back in the mid-'00s. It's actually the first decent song we ever wrote as a band, and it's one of the only songs from that first iteration of the band that we still consistently perform and which still gets the crowd pumped up. For various reasons, we just never got a really good recording* of it until now.

It's also probably the only song you'll ever hear about Spider-Man that also references Shakespeare and Lord Byron because I am a parody of myself.

"Face It, Tiger" was produced and engineered by Thom Dunn and the Roland High Life; it was mixed by Reade Wolcott (perhaps best known as the singer of We Are The Union) and mastered by Dereck Blackburn of Quiethouse Recording. You can listen to the song via the lyric video above, or stream the song wherever you get your music—Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, et cetera. The Bandcamp version also comes with an extra special acoustic bonus track.

<a href="https://therolandhighlife.bandcamp.com/album/face-it-tiger">Face It, Tiger by Roland High Life</a>

"Face It, Tiger" [The Roland High Life]

*There is a version of it on our first EP from 2008, and that's fine. But it was also our first time in the studio, and we didn't really know about production yet, plus the hard drive crashed so we were left with the mixes that we already had. It is one of our more popular songs on Spotify, although I think that has more to do with the Spider-Man of it all than the actual quality.

Previously:

• Listen: 'My Life As A Weapon' is a power pop anthem about ADHD and Hawkeye from the Avengers