Canadian officials caution against letting moose do this to your car

You are probably not into licking cars while in Canada, but moose seem to love it. Cars are generally caked with road salt in the Canadian winter months and moose love licking that salt.

From CNN:

Officials in Jasper, an alpine town in Canada's Alberta province, have put up signs asking motorists to avoid allowing moose to lick the salt, a treat moose find hard to resist, off their cars."They're obsessed with salt, it's one of the things they need for the minerals in their body," Jasper National Park spokesman Steve Young told CNN. "They usually get it from salt lakes in the park, but now they realized they can also get road salt that splashes onto cars."

In the event that you didn't know, a moose can do unbelievable damage to a car, weighing between 800-1200 lbs. Canadian officials advise motorists to drive away in the event that a moose approaches their vehicles, even if moose is paired with squirrel.