Watch this glassblower create wine glasses with air-twist pattern stems

Spend the next 90 minutes watching master glassblower Chris Rochelle create delicate and intricate glassware with seemingly impossible twisty stems. The color is absolutely gorgeous, too.
This old and complex technique involves trapping lines of air in a gather of glass and twisting it to create a mesmerizing spiral effect. Joined by a trusted team of gaffers, this demo will rely heavily on teamwork, utilizing the "garage" (an oven to hold glass objects at the right temperature). Rochelle makes each separate piece and then assembles them into finished works of art.
Image: YouTube / Corning Museum of Glass