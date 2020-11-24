A guy, a beer and a giant tip

With restaurants and bars closing due to Covid-19, some going the carry-out-only route and others shutting their doors altogether, helping these people and places becomes that much more vital to our communities. In Cleveland, Ohio a patron ordered one beer at a bar, which cost him $7.02. He then decided to add a gratuity on the order of 427.35%. A gigantic $3,000 tip added to the tab. That is what you call helping.

Brendan Ring, the owner of Nighttown, was shocked at the amount and thought the man might have made an error.

From AP:

"I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen!" Ring said he would not post the customer's name because he thinks the man wouldn't want that. The owner said he and his serving staff were "humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture."

I'm hoping that man at least got himself a nice Edmund Fitzgerald porter or an Eliot Ness amber lager, both by Great Lakes Brewing Company which is headquartered in Cleveland. If a Bud or Miller Lite was the selected beer, there is little hope for humanity.