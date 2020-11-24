Apple's head of security indicted in iPads-for-gun-licenses bribery case

Apple's Chief Security Officer Thomas Moyer was charged with bribery Tuesday after allegedly giving 200 iPads to local officials in exchange for concealed-carry gun licenses for Apple's security team. The Morgan Hill Times reports that others indicted included Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Rick Sung, Capt. James Jensen, and local businessman Harpreet Chadha, also reportedy seeking the licenses.

In a written statement, [District Attorney Jeff] Rosen said Sung and Jensen "treated CCW licenses as commodities and found willing buyers." "Bribe seekers should be reported to the District Attorney's Office, not rewarded with compliance," he admonished.

Facebook's security team is also implicated, according to the story.

Just how heavily-armed is tech company security? How many divisions has the Zuck?