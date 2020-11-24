Parents of Seth Rich reach undisclosed settlement with Fox News, lawsuit charged cable newser with exploiting 27 year old DNC staffer's death

Fox News and the parents of slain Democratic National Committee employee Seth Rich confirm they have reached a settlement today.

No public apology and no financial or other details offered.

The parents of 27-year-old Seth Rich said in their lawsuit against Fox News that the cable news company exploited their son's death.

From the Associated Press:

Rich was shot and killed in 2016 in Washington, D.C., in what authorities described as a botched robbery attempt. His parents, Joel and Mary Rich, had objected to a Fox article and commentary falsely suggesting their son had leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign. Internet theories that Rich had been assassinated for leaking emails were contradicted by U.S. intelligence reports. A lower court had thrown out the lawsuit, but the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan last year reinstated it. The court said that the family had plausibly alleged what amounted to a campaign of emotional torture. Rich's parents, in a statement, said the settlement closed another chapter in their efforts to mourn their son, who was 27 when he was killed.

More from media reporters who have been following the story, below.

Fox News agreed to a seven-figure payout to the parents of Seth Rich thereby avoiding scheduled depositions of Sean Hannity and @FoxNews president Jay Wallace https://t.co/8zMAI14Wk1 — Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff) November 25, 2020

NEWS: Fox News reaches settlement with Seth Rich's parents over May 2017 story baselessly alleging he had leaked 1000s of DNC emails to Wikileaks during the 2016 campaign. Fox also suggested – without any evidence – link between Dems and Rich's death in July 2016. /more — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) November 24, 2020