Adam Savage's favorite things of 2020

Every year, Adam Savage and the Tested.com team share their favorite things from the year: tools, software, books, TV shows, orgs, etc. Desiring to put this stinker of a year to bed ASAP, they're doing their best-ofs earlier.
Here's Adam's ten favorite things. His list includes the Oculus Quest 2 and number of accessories for it, ultra-thin hook and loop (think: Velcro) fasteners, the book, The 99% Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design, and the Proxxon Rotary Tool. And he nerds out over his love and admiration for The Mandalorian.
Image: Screengrab