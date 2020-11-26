A Native American folk/rock/country soundtrack for today, and any day

For today, and any day, here is a collection of gorgeous folk, rock, and country songs by Indigenous Americans whose voices you can hear on Light in the Attic's eye- and ear-opening box set "Native North America (Vol. 1): Aboriginal Folk, Rock, and Country 1966–1985, Morley Loon's "Northland, My Land," and Willie Thrasher's "Spirit Child."
"Tshekuan Mak Tshetutamak" by Groupe Folklorique Montagnais:
"Spirit Child" by Willie Thrasher:
"N'Doheeno" by Morley Loon:
"Fall Away" by Sugluk:
"Ajuinnarasuarsunga" by Sugluk: