This groove is a great way to relax when you have to transport a frog lady and her eggs to go get fertilized, but you can't go to hyperspeed.
Chill out with this 30-minute lofi hip-hop remix of THE MANDALORIAN theme song
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- chill out
- lo-fi
- lofi
- music
- remix
- the mandalorian
Start your day with 18 minutes of music about coffee, courtesy of They Might Be Giants
My favorite song about coffee is this 30-second hardcore punk banger by Descendents. But in case you want another way to amp up your morning caffeine intake that isn't a pure blitzkrieg of sensory overload, this mix of They Might Be Giants tunes about coffee are a great alternative. It's a good microcosm of the… READ THE REST
Dark Side of Light's "bummer summer" breeze
I was sitting on my couch fretting over the state of our country, scrolling through my Instagram feed, when I came upon a post by Valley Relics Museum, the nonprofit organization passionate about preserving and protecting historical and cultural artifacts from Los Angeles's San Fernando Valley and its surrounding areas. They'd shared the video premiere… READ THE REST
People in COVID-19 lockdowns listen to nostalgic music on Spotify
I'm coming a bit late to this one, but Timothy Yu-Cheong Yeung recently analyzed Spotify listening trends, and found that people in COVID-19 lockdowns prefer to listen to the oldies. His paper reporting his findings is here, and there's a good story about it in the Guardian (they created that cool chart, above). Yeung based… READ THE REST
These DIY drones combine STEM training with serious fun at Black Friday prices
For the past few years, we've all seen it. Drones are a hot item. The allure of launching one of these crafts into the air and running it through its aerial paces is visceral. And, they're a whole lot of fun. But figuring out what type of drone is right for each type of potential… READ THE REST
This CBD-infused coffee is the perfect blend of Arabica goodness and cannabinoids
The walls are coming down. Not long ago, CBD was inextricably tied to its cannabis roots, prompting unsubstantiated alarm that any CBD-infused product was basically like doing hard drugs. Thankfully, the world is growing up from that viewpoint–and quickly. The New York State Department of Health recently relaxed restrictions on CBD products, particularly food and… READ THE REST
The TreePod hanging cabana is where the outdoors crosses with modern art
Look, anybody can buy a set of lawn chairs. Being functional is one thing, but if you really want to turn your home or backyard into a true oasis away from the world, then you need to think beyond functionality. Starting with a cabana inspired by the New York Museum of Modern Art is definitely… READ THE REST