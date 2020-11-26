Save 75% on this Google Assistant-enabled smartwatch ahead of Black Friday

Early adopters of wearables like smartwatches bought them because they were just a cool and new thing. After that opening wave, more traditional buyers joined in, many driven by the device's novel fitness and health-monitoring capabilities.

But, in 2020, keeping tabs on your health through your smartwatch isn't just a novel idea anymore. For many, it's downright essential. In the wake of COVID-19, a Samsung executive said worldwide wearables sales have spiked by 30 percent this year, fueled by their health-monitoring functions.

The TicWatch Sport Smartwatch, created by Mobvoi, is centered around Google's Wear OS, allowing the watch to sync seamlessly with the entire network of Google's wearable fitness and informational services and apps.

Working hand-in-hand with the Google Fit app, the most critical feature in this wearable is its heart-rate monitor, registering the wearer's heart rate in real time with a built-in PPG sensor. Along with that vital data, the watch also handles all the activity tracking we've come to expect from a wrist device like this, including a distance tracker and a step counter for measuring walks. It's all based around an integrated GPS antenna, which improves the tracking accuracy.

While users will enjoy the vitality of the health features, the TicWatch still packs in all the rest of the smartwatch hallmarks that daily users demand. When synced through your phone, Android users can make and receive calls, reply to messages, get news notifications, and even stream music through the device.

This award-winning design sports an active bezel display and a breathable watch band that comes in handy during workouts. And, just in case those workouts are happening in less than perfect conditions, the watch is also IP67 water-resistant.

